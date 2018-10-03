The Tehachapi Area Association of Realtors raised more than $2,300 for Relay for Life.
"Since 2009 the TAAR Realtors have supported the fight against cancer, participating and contributing to the local Relay for Life, accomplishing different designations throughout the years of participation," according to a TAAR news release.
The money was raised through the efforts of YPN chair Jessika Harris, her committee and their fundraising efforts, according to TAAR, ranking them No. 3 in overall standing and receiving Relay's Rising Star Team award.
