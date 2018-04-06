Pre-registration is open through May 4 for the annual Cummings Valley School 5K, scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Friday, June 1 at Cummings Valley School.
This annual event is a fun way to get the whole family involved. All ages and fitness levels are welcome and encouraged to participate in this non-timed run. Its motto is “Walk, trot, jog or run…it doesn’t matter, it’s all for fun!” Medals will be awarded to first- through third-place finishers in four age groups, from toddlers to senior citizens.
This year’s 5K has a “Survivor” theme, and your registration fee of just $20 includes a commemorative performance T-shirt and a “Survivor”-style buff. While registrations for the run will be accepted until June 1, only those who pre-register by May 4 will receive the T-shirt.
For more information or a registration form, contact CVS Secretary Pam Johnson: 661-822-2190, or pjohnson@teh.k12.ca.us.
Pam Johnson is secretary to the principal at Cummings Valley Elementary School.
