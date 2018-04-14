The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Tehachapi kicks off its new fundraising season on April 19 at Big Papa’s. Together, we can beat our biggest rival. The community is invited to come out and learn more about the Relay For Life movement and how they can help the American Cancer Society attack cancer from every angle.
“This will be our 15th year of fighting back against cancer,” said Robin Sodergren, Relay participant for 16 years and Mission Lead of the event. “We have a great committee, and all of us are excited to give Tehachapi an exciting 15th year event. Together we have over 200 years of experience doing Relay for Life. Come to the Launch Party and learn from our vast experience on how we can all fight back against cancer.”
The American Cancer Society Relay For Life movement is the world’s largest peer-to-peer fundraising event to save lives from cancer. At Relay For Life events, participants celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action for lifesaving change.
“I have been Relaying since Ron and Doris Depew first brought Relay to Tehachapi in 2004,” said Barbara Villasenor, Bring the People Lead. “Relay is not a running event; it is a day full of activities, celebrations, remembrance, and walking the track as individuals or teams. We walk because cancer doesn’t stop and neither will we until we have a cure for cancer.”
Together, we can beat our biggest rival. Join Relay For Life of Tehachapi and help us attack cancer from every angle. During the launch party, community members will have the opportunity to discuss all aspects of Relay and also register a team for the Relay For Life event, which will be held on Sept. 22 at Philip Marx Central Park in downtown Tehachapi.
Funds raised help the American Cancer Society attack cancer in dozens of ways, each of them critical to achieving a world without cancer — from developing breakthrough therapies to building supportive communities, from providing empowering resources to deploying activists to raise awareness.
Visit RelayForLife.org or http://main.acsevents.org/site/TR?pg=entry&fr_id=85740.
Duana Pera is an event lead for the Tehachapi event.
