Each year, Tehachapi News offers two contests to help the community get in the spirit for the holidays, plus a chance to send a letter to Santa. Here's how you can participate and spread good cheer.
Christmas Coloring Contest
Awards of first-, second- and third-place prizes will be given to children in three age categories: ages 4 and under, ages 5 to 8 and ages 9 to 12. One entry per child, please.
Turn in your entry to the Tehachapi News office in person or by mail (411 N. Mill St., Tehachapi, CA 93561). All entries must be received by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12.
Selections will be made by the staff of Tehachapi News. Winners' entries will appear in the Dec. 19 issue of Tehachapi News. All entries will be proudly displayed in the Tehachapi News office.
Christmas Decor Contest
Tehachapi News gives away three prizes — $100 for first place, $50 for second place and $25 for third place — to individuals who have gone above and beyond in decorating the exteriors of their homes.
Official rules are as follows:
• Entry forms must be turned into the Tehachapi News by 5 p.m. Dec. 11.
• In determining the winners, the decision of the judges will be final.
• Only residents who submit an entry form by Dec. 11 will be entered in the contest. Decorating must be completed by the time of entry.
• Winners will be announced in the Dec. 19 edition of Tehachapi News. Winners will be asked to provide a mailing address to claim the prize, which will be mailed be check.
• All entrants authorize Tehachapi News to photograph and publicize their home address in connection with this contest.
An entry form is included in the print editions of Tehachapi News. Entry forms are also available at the Tehachapi News office, 411 N. Mill St.
Letters to Santa
Tehachapi News will once again collect Letters to Santa, but this year we have agreed to forward them on to the North Pole where they will be read. Each child's letter will receive a reply from Santa, and it will be mailed directly to your home for free.
Santa asks parents to sit down with their children and help them write what they wish for most this Christmas season. Drop off or mail letters to Tehachapi News, 411 N. Mill St., no later than 5 p.m. Dec. 12. Look for the form in the Tehachapi News print edition.
Each letter should include the child's full name, age and mailing address, and telephone number clearly printed on the reverse side of the letter by the parent. With so many letters received each year, Santa requests only one letter per child.
A selection of the children's letters received by Tehachapi News will also be included in the Dec. 19 print edition.
For more information about holiday contests or Letters to Santa, contact Tehachapi News at 822-6828.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.