The Tehachapi Republican Women’s group is raffling off a beautiful handmade quilt as a fundraiser for one or more scholarships. The scholarship winner or winners will be chosen from local high schools.
Tickets are $5 each. They can be purchased by calling Michelle at 342-0213 or by attending one of the next few Republican Women’s meetings, to be held April 8, May 13 and June 10 at Steam Punk Café. The winning ticket will be pulled at noon at the June 10 meeting. The winner need not be present.
This year’s essay theme, for those applying for a scholarship, is: What Does Freedom Mean to You? Those interested in applying can call Michelle at 342-0213 and she will mail them the instructions.
Robin Freckmann is the recording secretary for Republican Women.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.