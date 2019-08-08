Ivey Rezayat is the raffle winner from the Sip Sip Hooray! Wine Walk, with a trip donated by Jenni Richard of Travel by Jenni. The resort stay is at the Ocean Maya Royale, a short distance from Cancun, Mexico, in a quiet, secluded area with its own private beach.
Rezayat, from Springville, was visiting family members in Bear Valley Springs and chose at the last minute to attend the Main Street Tehachapi Wine Walk with her cousin. She is very excited to have been the winner and looks forward to the all-expenses-paid vacation.
Charles White is a Tehachapi resident who volunteers with many local organizations to preserve and improve the quality of life in Tehachapi.
