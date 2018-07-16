The date, Aug. 5, is rapidly approaching for the Annual Old Timer’s Reunion to be held in Philip Marx Central Park. All preparations have been finalized for the coming event sponsored by Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District and the city of Tehachapi.
The requested RSVP replies from those planning to attend will assist Coconut Joe’s Restaurant and Catering Service in planning for the proper number attending, which is estimated to be near 400.
Registration will begin at 10:30 a.m., which will give guests time to converse with “old time” friends and neighbors before the meal is served at noon.
Master of Ceremonies Jon Hammond, local historian and journalist, will tie things together with his humor and knowledge of “who’s who in the valley," by awarding a prize for the oldest lady and gent attending. Anyone who comes from the greatest distance will also be duly recognized. Old Timers will be served a free lunch by volunteers from Tehachapi High School. Any extra family and friends are asked to pay $15 for their meal.
For RSVP one may call 822-5226 or e-mail oldtimers@bak.rr.com. Get your replies in as it’s head counting time.
Pat Gracey is a longtime community volunteer.
