Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce President Ida Perkins; Chamber Directors Stephanie Garcia, Jessica Davidson and Carolyn Wiles; Chamber Ambassadors Tina Larson, Patrick Donahue, Sandra Honea and Carol Duetsch along with Mayor Susan Wiggins and City Manager Greg Garrett joined Kimberly Case for the grand opening of Olde Vineyard Charm on July 17.
Olde Vineyard Charm is located at 112 E. F St, Suite B. For more information, call 753-6804.
