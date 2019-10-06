The Ridgecrest Chamber Music Society presents the second concert of their 2019-20 concert series Monday, Oct. 14, with chamber music performed by Ensemble Schumann.
The concert will include music by Heinrich von Herzogenberg, Trio in D Major, Opus 61; Max Bruch, Eight Pieces for Trio, Opus 83; Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Trio in E-Flat Major, K498, “Kegelstatt”; and Robert Schumann, Märchenerzählungen for Trio, Opus 132.
The concert will take place at the Ridgecrest Presbyterian Church, 633 W. Las Flores Ave., in Ridgecrest, at 7 p.m. Tickets ($30/general, $25/senior, and $5/students and active duty military) are available at Red Rock Books, the Maturango Museum and at the door. For more information, visit the Ridgecrest Chamber Music Society website, rcchambermusic.org, or call Karen Haden, 760-371-5936.
A dazzling, colorful trio of soloists, the members of ENSEMBLE SCHUMANN – Thomas Gallant, Oboe, Steve Larson, Viola, and Sally Pinkas, Piano, have each performed at notable venues, including Lincoln Center, the Frick Collection and Carnegie Hall in New York City, Jordan Hall in Boston, Wigmore Hall in London, the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., and the festivals at Tanglewood, Ravinia, Lucerne, Spoleto and Mostly Mozart. Performing together since 2005, Ensemble Schumann has been featured at the prestigious Da Camera Series in Los Angeles, at the Clark Art Museum in Massachusetts and on Live From Fraser on WGBH Radio in Boston.
Oboist Thomas Gallant is one of the world’s few virtuoso solo and chamber music performers on this instrument and has been praised by The New Yorker magazine as “a player who unites technical mastery with intentness, charm and wit.”
He is a first prize winner of the Concert Artists Guild International New York Competition. Violist Steve Larson is a senior artist teacher at The Hartt School of the University of Hartford, and has served both as chair for strings and chair of chamber music. Originally from Regina, Saskatchewan (Canada), Larson holds degrees from McGill University, l’Université de Montréal and The Hartt School. Since her London debut at Wigmore Hall, Israeli-born pianist Sally Pinkas has been heard as soloist and chamber musician throughout the world including performances with the Boston Pops, the Aspen Philharmonic and New York's Jupiter Symphony and serves as Pianist-in-residence at the Hopkins Center at Dartmouth College and teaches at the College’s Music Department.
"Thomas Gallant and Steve Larson, in partnership with pianist Sally Pinkas, make some of the most blissful sounds this side of nirvana. Truly, this is exquisite music, exquisitely played, and exquisitely recorded, and it’s definitely recommended to all." – Fanfare Magazine.
Don’t miss this exciting concert.
Karen Haden is the president of the Ridgecrest Chamber Music Society.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.