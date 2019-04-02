The Ridgecrest Chamber Music Society will present the final concert of its 2018-19 season Friday, April 12, with chamber music performed by the Felici Piano Trio.
The concert will include music by Joan Tower, Big Sky for Piano Trio; Felix Mendelssohn-Bartholdy, Sonata for Cello and Piano in D Major, opus 58; and Antonín Dvořák, Piano Trio in F Minor, opus 65.
The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. at Ridgecrest Presbyterian Church, 633 W. Las Flores Ave., Ridgecrest. Tickets cost $25/general admission, $20/senior, and $5/students and active duty military, and are available at Red Rock Books, the Maturango Museum and at the door.
For more information, visit the Ridgecrest Chamber Music Society website, rcchambermusic.org, or call Karen Haden at 760-371-5936.
Karen Hader is the president of the Ridgecrest Chamber Music Society.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.