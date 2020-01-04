The Ridgecrest Chamber Music Society presents the fifth concert of their 2019-20 season Sunday, Jan. 12, with chamber music performed by the Felici Piano Trio. The concert will include music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Sonata for Piano and Violin in A Major, K. 526; Ludwig van Beethoven, Piano Trio in E-Flat Major, Opus 70, No. 2; and Anton Arensky, Trio in D Minor, Opus 32.
The concert will take place at 4 p.m. at the Ridgecrest Presbyterian Church, 633 W. Las Flores Ave. Tickets ($30/general, $25/senior and $5/students and active duty military) are available at Red Rock Books, the Maturango Museum, and at the door. For more information, visit the Ridgecrest Chamber Music Society website, rcchambermusic.org, or call Karen Haden, 760-371-5936.
The Felici Piano Trio is the musical home of pianist Steven Vanhauwaert, violinist Rebecca Hang and cellist Brian Schuldt. Felici has distinguished itself as a unique presence on the national music scene since coming to Mammoth Lakes in 1998 as a participant in Chamber Music America’s Rural Residencies Program. Felici members have been awarded prizes in the Los Angeles Liszt, Yellow Springs and Osaka music competitions.
Felici members have performed more than 350 critically acclaimed concerts in Europe, South America, and the United States. Don’t miss this performance of the local longtime favorite Felici Piano Trio.
Karen Haden is the president of the Ridgecrest Chamber Music Society.
