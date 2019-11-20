The Ridgecrest Chamber Music Society presents the fourth concert of their 2019-20 concert series with a concert on Sunday, Dec. 8, with chamber music performed by returning piano soloist Natasha Kislenko. The concert will include music by Mozart, Piano Variations on the theme Salve tu Domine by Paisiello, KV398; Chopin, Souvenir de Paganini; Rachmanioff, Variations on a theme of Corelli, Opus 42; and Tchaikovsky, The Seasons, Opus 37A.
The concert will take place at the Ridgecrest Presbyterian Church, 633 W. Las Flores Ave., in Ridgecrest, at 4 p.m. Tickets ($30/general, $25/senior and $5/students and active duty military) are available at Red Rock Books, the Maturango Museum and at the door.
For more information, visit the Ridgecrest Chamber Music Society website, rcchambermusic.org, or call Karen Haden, 760-371-5936.
Pianist Natasha Kislenko, hailed for her “vividly expressive” interpretations and “virtuosity that left the audience exhilarated,” (Santa Barbara Independent) offers unique concert programs and presentations to the worldwide community of music listeners. A prizewinner of several international piano competitions, she has extensively concertized in Russia, Germany, Italy, Spain, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Turkey, and across the Americas.
Don’t miss this opportunity to experience an exhilarating Russian born pianist perform pieces by some great Russian composers with some Mozart and Chopin to lead off the program.
Karen Haden is the president of the Ridgecrest Chamber Music Society.
