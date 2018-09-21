If you’ve taken your car to Sail Thru Car Wash this summer you’ve seen the mountain bike the Rotary Club has been raffling.
At the GranFondo kick-off dinner on Sept. 14, Rotary Club President Chris Naftel oversaw the drawing and the winner of the bike.
Laura Haight, a teacher at Jacobsen Middle School, is the lucky winner. Her husband, Chris, took delivery of the new bike while Laura was at school. Laughing, he said she had plans to possibly give the bike to her son — but upon seeing the bike, those plans might be changing. Chris was planning a test ride for that afternoon.
Rotary is delighted that a community member won. The money from the raffle is put to work in our community. Scholarships, the Holiday Luncheon for senior citizens, Interact Clubs at VOCHS and THS, the Salvation Army coat drive, smoke alarm battery exchange, to name a few, all benefit from the good work of Rotary.
Special thanks from Rotary to Sail Thru, Brady Chiropractic and Alta One for selling raffle tickets, and congratulations to Michelle Vance, the director of the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District for once again putting on such a terrific event that benefits so many of us here in Tehachapi. We are all so lucky to live in such a great community!
Judy Trujillo is a member of the Rotary Club of Tehachapi.
