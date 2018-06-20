The Rotary Club of Tehachapi had their “Demotion Ceremony” at Dorner Family Vineyard on June 14. The Rotary calendar year is from July 1 through June 31. Every year in late June, we celebrate the accomplishments of the current president and acknowledge the new president. It’s always a toss-up as to whether we will roast the leaving honoree or the new and inexperienced candidate. But either way, we do our best to have fun and give honor to those who have served our club most honorably.
The Rotary Club of Tehachapi had finalized many wonderful projects by the time of our Demotion Ceremony. It does take a village to be successful and both board members and several other members of the club were honored. Some of their accomplishments included a very successful senior holiday lunch for over 300 seniors (turkey and all the fixings), a wonderful breakfast with Santa for families, assisting Salvation Army by donating to Coats for Kids, installing smoke alarm batteries in over 100 senior's homes, distributing over 200 personalized books to kindergarteners and four $1,000 scholarships to graduating seniors.
One newest project is supporting The Actor’s Gang in their work to rehabilitate incarcerated individuals to help them understand their emotions through acting and verbalizing. These activities have improved the number of inmates released from returning to jail. The program has been recognized as the non-profit of the year by the state of California.
Since Rotary is a worldwide organization with over 1.2 million members, the Rotary Club of Tehachapi has a project that takes us to our neighbor below the border. We support a youth living center in Tijuana, Mexico through undertaking some remodeling projects including painting, re-surfacing artificial turf and contributing needed appliances, clothes, food, bedding, etc. This program takes in kids whose care has been abandoned by their parents and makes sure they get an education, are sheltered, fed and feel supported.
Tim Trujillo, our president, endorses and participates in every project and helps to enlist the enthusiasm of all members to be a part of these projects or to support these projects in whatever way they can. Over 45 members and guests were in attendance to thank him and honor his service to our club and to our community.
To attain the role of President the nominee must attend extensive training, and during that training, meets other district presidents from clubs all over a large geographic area. They exchange views and ideas in the hopes that by bringing some new life to the club annually, it will revitalize and refresh the energy and enthusiasm of the members and attract new ones.
As of July 1, our new President will be an extraordinary human, Chris Naftel. Chris has pledged to continue the projects our club has done but this year we will be doing several other projects including planting 35 trees at Brite Lake and working with Adventist Health Tehachapi Valleyl to create a “kids' corner” or in some other way that is needed at the new hospital.
We are changing our current non-profit showcase to a networking event where non-profits will be given workshops on fundraising, grant writing, membership goals, retaining members and many other wonderful skills to create a professional and successful organization.
Being demoted in our Club is a real honor. It means you made it through the year, but more importantly, you continued the traditions, maybe added some new ones and kept the Rotary Club of Tehachapi a respected and important part of our community. Thank you, Tim Trujillo, for all your hard work, dedication and continuing involvement with Rotary.
For more information about Rotary or if you are interested in membership please contact Tim Trujillo at 821-0086.
Linda Carhart is a member and past president of the Rotary Club of Tehachapi.
