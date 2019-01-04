Even though the holidays are over, the celebration continues as the Rotary Club of Tehachapi prepares for its 5th Annual Wine Pairing Dinner to be held Saturday, Jan. 26, at The Shed.
This year's annual fundraiser will feature a collection of wines from Jean-Claude Boisset, who owns a number of vineyards in France as well as California including Buena Vista, Raymond and Bottle Creek Vineyards.
"He takes some of the finest wines and he has this exclusive club where you get different wines from his different vineyards. He calls it the Boisset Collection," said Rotarian Linda Carhart, coordinator of the annual event.
According to Carhart, all wines featured during the dinner will be from Boisset's California vineyards.
"We will also have his wine ambassador, Loren Hoffman, present at the event," she said.
Each year, local chef Mano Lujan designs a four-course dinner to complement and exquisitely pair with each of the wines. According to Carhart, the cuisine that Lujan prepares is a gourmet extravagance, which he creates after tasting each wine.
Carhart said the evening will begin at 6 p.m. with a selected wine during a social get-together. Dinner will follow and feature an appetizer, soup, entrée and dessert, which will be served with a variety of Boisset wines.
A silent auction will also be featured as the Wine Pairing Dinner is one of Rotary Club's biggest fundraiser events of the year in support and underwrite its many projects.
"This is a fun, festive, friendly event, perfect for people who love food and wine," Carhart said.
Tickets are still available; however, they sell out quickly. They are $80 each or two for $150. They can be purchased through Rotarians or by calling Linda Carhart at 818-519-7144.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.