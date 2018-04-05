As of Thursday, April 5, the Rotary Club of Tehachapi has moved its noon lunch meeting to The Shed. Although The Shed is not open to the public, it is available for events and regular meetings that include food.
What is Rotary? Rotary is a renowned worldwide organization. The Tehachapi Rotary Club meets to do good in our local community. Members are community leaders who enjoy getting together, forming friendships and finding meaningful ways to give back here in Tehachapi.
Our lunchtime meetings include a speaker who talks about progress, concerns, human interests and many other topics important to our members. We are a service organization. Some of the projects we do include Holiday Senior Luncheon, Breakfast with Santa, individualized books for every kindergartner, scholarships for graduating seniors, a kids corner at our new hospital, a Rotary tree grove to enhance campsites at Brite Lake, nonprofit networking and we support and engage in The Actors Group work at the Tehachapi Correctional Institution to help inmates to understand their feelings so they can fit more readily into society.
We also support an Interact Club at Tehachapi High School with the hopes of having a second Interact Club soon and we send six or more students to a leadership camp. Our Rotary Club enjoys working with other clubs for the benefit of the community.
The book project is done jointly with Kiwanis and the Kids Corner at the hospital is a joint project with The Lions Club. We donate funds to many valuable services or organizations such as the Salvation Army, Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra, a group that helps Kern County first responders with PTSD and more.
We can’t do these projects or make donations without funds. Our Rotary Club does a fundraising Spring Fashion Show, which features fashions from local Tehachapi businesses. We volunteer at the Beer and Wine Festival, we run the auction at Cheers to Charity, you’ll see Rotarians selling raffle tickets for some great prizes at the Craft Fair during Mountain Festival, we do a bike raffle in coordination with the Gran Fondo and we have a Wine Pairing Dinner in late January.
If community involvement interests you, please visit us at any Thursday noon meeting. We enjoy meeting new people, especially ones who believe that service to others is truly important. For more information, call Tim Trujillo at 821-0086.
Linda Carhart is the former president of the Rotary Club of Tehachapi.
