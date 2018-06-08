Rotary Scholarship

From left to right, Eileen Counihan-Rooney, Terah Barnes (Moi), Tim Trujillo, President of the Rotary Club, Christine Asatryan and Julia Miller.

 Contributed by Linda Carhart

The Rotary Club of Tehachapi was proud to be a part of the Senior Awards Night at Tehachapi High School.

After careful consideration of a number of applications, our Scholarship Committee determined that we would award a $1,000 scholarship each to four deserving individuals.

Rotary looks to our youth to be the leaders of the future and we promote a continuing education so that they might reach their full potential.

Pictured left to right:

Linda Carhart is the former president of the Rotary Club of Tehachapi.