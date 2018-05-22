One of the Rotary Club of Tehachapi’s favorite projects is distributing personalized books to every kindergarten student throughout the Tehachapi Unified School District. The Rotary partners with the Kiwanis Club of Tehachapi, which buys and distributes books at Thompson Elementary, while the Rotary distributes to Golden Hills Elementary and Cummings Valley elementary schools.
This year, Rotarians delivered close to 200 books Friday, May 18. Planning started months ago when each kindergarten teacher was asked to complete forms on every student in their classes so that the books could be personalized.
Each book features the name of the student, names of the friends of the student, the teacher’s name, their school and their pets’ names. In some cases, this book might be the only book the child owns. This service project encourages literacy and the love of reading at an early age.
This project has been the source of much joy for the Rotarians who volunteer to go to the schools. The Rotary thanks all kindergarten teachers at TUSD for helping make this program a success.
Rotary meets at noon every Thursday at The Shed. For more information, call Tim at 661-821-0086.
J. Chris Naftel contributed this report for the Rotary Club of Tehachapi.
