The Rotary Club of Tehachapi is gearing up for one of its most anticipated events of the year, the Wine Pairing Dinner. Now in its seventh year, the Wine Pairing Dinner will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at The Shed, 333 E. Tehachapi Blvd.
This year, the extravagant gala will feature six wines of the local vineyards of the Tehachapi Wine Growers Association. They include Dorner Family Vineyard, Triassic Vineyard, Tehachapi Wine & Cattle Company, Stray Leaves Vineyard, Rancho de los Viajeros Vineyards and Tehachapi Winery.
Rotarian Linda Carhart, organizer of the annual dinner, said she decided to go with local vineyards for this year's dinner because Tehachapi offers a nice diversity of wineries.
"I wanted to highlight that, and how beautifully our local wines compare with food," said Carhart.
Carhart went on to say that the Wine Pairing Dinner will be a good opportunity to see how the local wines hold up to, if not surpass, the Paso Robles wines.
Each year, local chef Mano Lujan designs a four-course dinner to complement and exquisitely pair with each of the wines. According to Carhart, the cuisine Lujan prepares is a gourmet extravagance, which he creates after tasting each wine.
Lujan said he has not yet decided on the final menu for the upcoming dinner, but is excited to participate again this year.
Carhart said the evening will begin at 6 p.m. with a selected wine during a social get-together. Dinner will follow and feature an appetizer, soup, entrée and dessert, which will be served with a variety of wines.
A silent auction will also be featured as the Wine Pairing Dinner is one of Rotary Club's biggest fundraiser events of the year in support of and to underwrite its many projects such as the Senior Holiday Luncheon, literacy program for kindergartners, high school graduate scholarships and Leadership Training scholarships, among others.
"The timing of this event is planned so that it gives the community an opportunity to come back together after we have all been celebrating the holidays," Carhart said.
Tickets are still available; however, they sell out quickly. They are $100 each. They can be purchased through Rotarians or by calling Linda Carhart at 818-519-7144.
