The Rotary Club of Tehachapi announces its annual Senior Smoke Alarm Battery Replacement Program, which is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3.
This Community Service Program continues to grow as more and more seniors sign up every year to have a team of Rotarians come to their home and put brand new batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors at no cost to the recipient.
The members of our High School Interact Clubs are also a part of our team of enthusiastic volunteers who thoroughly enjoy making sure that our senior citizens are more protected with fully operational smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
You can sign up by calling our Smoke Alarm Program coordinators Chris Naftel at 221-2137 or Judy Trujillo at 821-0086. You can also sign up at the Senior Center or several designated churches throughout the community, and senior residence parks. We ask that you let us know the number of smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in your home so that we have adequate batteries to install in each and every one. The sign-up period will close Oct. 31.
The Rotary Club of Tehachapi is a leadership organization made up of local business, professional and civic leaders. We meet every Thursday at noon at The Shed. We get to know each other, form friendships, and through that, we’re able to get things done in our community. For more information about Rotary, call Chris Naftel at 221-2137.
Chris Naftel is the president of the Rotary Club of Tehachapi.
