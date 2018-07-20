Rotary bike

The Rotary Club of Bakersfield is holding an opportunity drawing for this bike.

 Contributed by Linda Carhart

The Rotary Club of Tehachapi is having its annual Bike Opportunity Drawing in anticipation of the annual GranFondo.

This year we will be giving away a KHS frame with 100mm-travel RST air fork. The bike boasts an SRAM X5 drivetrain and powerful Shimano M396 hydraulic disc brakes. This amazing bike is valued at $1,139.

Tickets are available at Sail Thru Car Wash (and the bike is on display there), Alta One and Terry Brady Chiropractic. Tickets are $5 each or six for $20. The winning ticket will be pulled at the GranFondo Dinner on Sept. 14.

If you want more information, call 661-333-5932.

Linda Carhart is a member and past president of the Rotary Club of Tehachapi.