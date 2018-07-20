The Rotary Club of Tehachapi is having its annual Bike Opportunity Drawing in anticipation of the annual GranFondo.
This year we will be giving away a KHS frame with 100mm-travel RST air fork. The bike boasts an SRAM X5 drivetrain and powerful Shimano M396 hydraulic disc brakes. This amazing bike is valued at $1,139.
Tickets are available at Sail Thru Car Wash (and the bike is on display there), Alta One and Terry Brady Chiropractic. Tickets are $5 each or six for $20. The winning ticket will be pulled at the GranFondo Dinner on Sept. 14.
If you want more information, call 661-333-5932.
Linda Carhart is a member and past president of the Rotary Club of Tehachapi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.