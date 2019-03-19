The 35th Annual Art show sponsored by the Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association is due to take place April 14 through 21 at the Oak Tree Country Club. It opens with a reception beginning at 4 p.m. At the reception, five pieces of donated art by some generous artists will be awarded, but you don’t have to be there to win.
If you are already a member of the CAA, there is no cost to attend the reception. If you are not a member, the cost is $10. For the price of $15, you can become a member and attend several events over the year.
One of our donors is a past Bear Valley Springs local whose family still lives here.
Ryan Clark moved here in 2004 with his family and attended Masters College in Santa Clarita, where he majored in biological science. He is now working for a bio-pharmaceutical company, Takeda, in Los Angeles, which is a Japanese-owned firm. He has lived in Santa Clarita since 2014 with his wife, Elba. The nature of his work involves working with frozen human blood plasma. He explained that you can get proteins for people with hemophilia or immune deficiency taken intravenously.
Clark is doing a lot of art in his spare time. His inspirations often come from Instagram, and he works mostly in colored pencil. The work he is donating, an oil painting titled "Soaring," was inspired by two different photos. In the future, he is interested in pursuing digital computer art.
His message to other artists is to always try to do your best and aim for perfection. Everybody starts somewhere, but little by little, you will improve.
He has been doing art for years and felt, as early as age 12, that he had an innate ability for art.
Come to the reception and purchase some raffle tickets. You could have the opportunity to win this beautiful painting.
Linda Coverdale is a member of the Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association.
