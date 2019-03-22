Saint Malachy Catholic Church invites the community to join Fr. John Griesbach, director of St. Anthony Retreat Center in Three Rivers, and Fr. Mark Maxon, St. Malachy's pastor, for a Parish Lenten Mission Retreat, Becoming an Intentional Discipleship, from March 31 to April 3.
Each evening is designed to help set your heart ablaze with a personal, powerful and transformative encounter with Jesus Christ through music, scripture, preaching, witness and ritual.
The retreat will engage all ages in a deeper, personal and more intimate encounter with Christ as his intentional disciples.
The retreat begins with the weekend Masses March 30 and 31, Saturday at 5:30 p.m., and Sunday Masses at 8 and 10 a.m., noon for Spanish, and 2 p.m. for Latin. The Masses will reflect on what intentional discipleship means.
The retreat will continue Monday through Wednesday, April 1 to 3, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday evening will be held in McMillan Hall and will explore the path leading to intentional discipleship.
Tuesday evening will meet in the church and Wednesday's meeting will return to the hall.
For more information, call the parish office at 822-3060.
