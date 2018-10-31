In order to increase the number of coats to be given away in the annual coat drive, the Salvation Army has extended the donation period until Dec. 8, when it will distribute the coats along with doughnuts, said Sandy Chavez, the center's coordinator.
The Salvation Army will continue to accept donations of new and gently-used coats up until the date of the coat giveaway. Coats will be given away free to children and adults in need.
Chavez also reports the Christmas holiday food baskets will be distributed at the office on Dec. 18, with pantry doors opening at 11 a.m. The Salvation Army will continue to accept monetary donations for food baskets to in its quest to feed local families during the holidays.
The Salvation Army is located at 538 E. Tehachapi Blvd. For more information, visit salvationarmyusa.org or the Facebook page, or call 823-9508.
