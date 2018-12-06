Due to the lack of children's coats received, the Salvation Army has again extended its donation period until the end of January for its annual Coats For Kids Drive.
"We have a lot of coats for adults," said Sandy Chavez, the center's coordinator.
On Dec. 18, the Salvation Army will include coats for adults with its food giveaway; however, there is a great need for more coats for children.
"Adults will be able to get one coat each, but as far as the kids, I'm going to have to postpone that until the end of January because I don't have enough to do what I really think we need to do," Chavez said.
The Salvation Army will continue to accept donations of new and gently-used coats, which will be given away free to children and adults in need.
Chavez also reports the Christmas holiday food baskets will be distributed at the office on Dec. 18, with pantry doors opening at 11 a.m. The Salvation Army will continue to accept monetary donations for food baskets to in its quest to feed local families during the holidays.
The Salvation Army is located at 538 E. Tehachapi Blvd. For more information, visit salvationarmyusa.org or the Facebook page, or call 823-9508.
