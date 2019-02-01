The Tehachapi Salvation Army received 517 hygiene kits Saturday, Jan. 26.
The hygiene kits will be distributed to disaster victims and homeless in the Tehachapi area.
A big thank you to the community, Dr. Michael Jones, DDS, Old Towne Dental, Dr. Veronica Walch, Village Square Dental, and Walmart on Rosedale Highway in Bakersfield for making this project a success.
Without the community support, we could not have achieved our goal. For future volunteer opportunities, please go to www.justserve.org.
Linda Brunner is a volunteer for the donation drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.