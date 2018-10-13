The local Salvation Army is seeking donations for its annual Coats 4 Kids drive.
The Tehachapi location needs new and gently used children's coats. Last year, more than 200 children received a coat, according to a news release.
The distribution will take place from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at 538 E. Tehachapi Blvd. A legal guardian must accompany the child, and provide proof of Tehachapi residence for the adult and each child, via shot records or medical cards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.