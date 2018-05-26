The Salvation Army Discovery Camp for children ages 8 to 12 has spots available, according to a notice from the Tehachapi Service Extension.
Camp dates are July 9–14. Registration closes June 22, and there are 27 spots still to be filled.
Campers will travel to the beautiful Santa Cruz mountains and spend six days at Camp Redwood Glen. Activities include swimming, hiking, camp outs, outdoor education, archery and more.
Parents can register their kids by visiting The Salvation Army Community Center at 538 E. Tehachapi Blvd. For more information, call 661-823-9508.
