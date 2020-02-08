Anthony Sandt, of Tehachapi, recently graduated from Airman Leadership School as a staff sergeant.
Sandt currently serves as an air transportation journeyman in the 821 CRS. His favorite lesson in school was Air Force culture.
Sandt was part of the 2012 Men's National Championship gymnastics team while attending Arizona State University.
He is the son of Leslie Wanger, of Tehachapi, and Eric Sandt of Nevada. He has three brothers and a sister.
