Santa Claus has agreed to take a break from toy making and ride along in the annual Christmas Parade to be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, in downtown Tehachapi along F street. Following the parade, the jolly St. Nick will flip the switch at the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony for the town's Christmas Tree at the Tehachapi Depot Railroad Museum. Both events are free and open to the public.