"He's making a list, checking it twice ..." and maybe even looking to see who enters Tehachapi News' annual Christmas coloring contest.
You never know. So we're calling all youngsters of greater Tehachapi: Break out your crayons, markers or colored pencils, and color!
Santa and his reindeer would just love to see how you make the coloring sheet on this page stand out.
The contest is for children in three age categories: ages 4 and younger, ages 5 to 8 and ages 9 to 12.
Darlene's Real Swell Toys, 103 W. H St., stepped up to sponsor this year's contest and provide the gift card prizes. Those are $30 for first place, $20 for second place, and $10 for third place for each of the three age groups to spend at the toy store.
Santa's elves at the Tehachapi News will determine the winners.
Be sure to write your name and age only on the front of your coloring sheet, and on the back, tell us your phone number so we can contact you if you're a winner.
Turn in your entry to the Tehachapi News office in person or by mail (411 N. Mill St., Tehachapi, CA 93561). All entries must be received by 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19. One entry per child, please.
Winners will be announced in the Dec. 25 edition. All entries will be displayed in the Tehachapi News office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.