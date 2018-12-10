Santa Claus stopped by to congratulate Layla and Milo Lujan on their continuing humanitarian efforts with their Soup Kitchen Sunday afternoon.
Each Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m., the siblings open the doors of their parents' restaurant, The Shed Soul Kitchen, located at 333 E. Tehachapi Blvd., and serve bowls of hot soup and beverages to the community.
"No questions are asked, come in and get a hot meal and eat for free," said their father, Mano Lujan.
