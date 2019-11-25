Santa Claus will return to Tehachapi to help local civic organizations start off the holidays right with a free pancake and sausage breakfast for the community.
Jolly St. Nick will take time out from updating his "naughty and nice" list to join the community at the annual Breakfast with Santa from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, inside the cafeteria at Jacobsen Middle School, 711 N. Anita Drive.
For the past five years, local civic organizations join forces to kick off a full day of pre-holiday events by hosting the free breakfast and inviting everyone — including Santa Claus.
The family breakfast will include activities for children and family pictures with Santa at no cost. A complimentary pancake and sausage breakfast will be served along with coffee, tea, milk and orange juice. Best of all, Santa will visit with the children and pose for holiday pictures, which will be taken free of charge and mailed to your address.
Hosting the event will be the Rotary, Kiwanis and Lions clubs in addition to the Salvation Army.
According to Linda Carhart, organizer of the annual breakfast, this year's event will include games, fun and pictures with Santa Claus.
"This is one of the most fun and best ways that our organizations are getting together to serve our community," Carhart said.
Carhart said the breakfast is held each year on the same day as and in conjunction with the annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting.
"So the day starts out festive and ends festively. It brings in the whole Christmas spirit," Carhart said.
For more information, call Linda Carhart at 818-519-7144.
