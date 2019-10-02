As the statewide Great Shake Out program approaches on Oct. 17, Heritage Oak School prepared the students with an interactive presentation on Sept. 25 from local fireman Capt. Jason Ghorbani.
Ghorbani demonstrated to the children what to do and not to do if a earthquake and/or fire happens at their home or school. The captain also communicated the importance of a plan at home, like knowing the exits in each room, checking smoke alarms and having a designated waiting place until it is safe.
Children were tested at the end of the presentation with a drill and “Dropped, Covered and Held On” to chairs in the chapel building.
Amy Applegate is the marketing director for Heritage Oak School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.