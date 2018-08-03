Expect a rainbow of color in downtown Tehachapi on Saturday, Aug. 11, as artists both young and old hit the sidewalks for Chalk on the Walk.
Judges will look for artistic ability and visual appeal — and while you might want to show your skills, others will simply stroll the area around Gallery 'N' Gifts to see the creations others have sketched.
Sign up at Gallery 'N' Gifts, 100 W. Tehachapi Blvd. Check in to draw after 7:30 a.m.
Prizes are awarded for each age category: grades 1-2, grades 3-4-5, grade 6-7-8, high school, adult and family or group at approximately 3 p.m. in front of Gallery 'N' Gifts
Entry to draw is $15, which includes a 4'x4' square to create your masterpiece, a box of 24 colorful chalks and a 2018 Chalk on the Walk T-shirt (if you registered by Saturday, Aug. 4.)
Go to www.galleryngifts.com, for entry forms and additional information.
