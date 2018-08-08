It is not too late to buy tickets for great entertainment from Bakersfield Community Concert Association.
Concerts are held Sunday afternoons at Harvey Auditorium in Bakersfield beginning Sept. 16. There are five concerts, which vary from country to classical to pop music.
In addition, the tickets may be used in Lancaster at Antelope Valley Community Concert Association. They offer four more concerts; however, two conflict with BCCA dates. Nevertheless, that makes seven concerts available for the price of $75 for adults or $175 for a family of two adults and all minor children.
To purchase tickets, go online at www.bakersfieldcca.org. For more information, call 822-4340.
Phyllis Belcher is a longtime Tehachapi resident, and is involved in various volunteer organizations.
