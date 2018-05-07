A gifted Tehachapi art student brings to life digital art creations, tries a different approach and comes in as overall first-place winner of the 2018 Congressional Art competition for high school students in the 23rd Congressional District — all in the first year of high school.
Cora Shea Sweeney, 15, from Valley Oaks Charter School in Tehachapi, entered her design "Secluded Sketch," which depicts a girl creating a work of art, illuminated within the solitude of nature.
“Every year I have at least one piece where I push myself to do something out of my comfort zone. This year I tried to do a full background, which I don’t often do,” Sweeney said.
She added, “digital arts can push things further and it's one of the things that helps with inspiration.”
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, honored Sweeney and more than 10 other students at Metro Galleries in Bakersfield on May 4. The honorees included third-place winner for photography Janel Murray of Tehachapi High School. Murray's piece is called "Fog in the Trees."
“I am excited to honor these students and join them in celebration of their works. It is important that we continue encouraging these bright, young minds to express themselves and continue to develop their artistic abilities,” McCarthy said in a news release.
Her passion for art really took off in fourth grade, said Sweeney. Ever since then, she has been perfecting drawing and learning digital arts through self-education and art classes. Her teacher, Colleen Grant from Tehachapi, has also assisted in her development as an artist.
She creates comic book characters on her iPad Pro and uses Adobe Photoshop. She also follows different animation artists. “I appreciate what other people can do and I am also inspired,” Sweeney said.
Sweeney hopes to pursue a career as an artist and has already toured colleges such as Laguna College of Art and Design. She hopes to apply for summer programs that help with comic book and action illustrations.
“She’s amazing at developing characters and their background story and who they are and why they have a certain personality," said her mother, Brandy Sweeney.
Sweeney’s family collects Southern California art and her art is included beside other artists pieces of contemporary and mid-century art, her mother said.
“We are most proud of her to see her challenge herself and enjoy her artwork. We want her to continue to follow her passion and really do support her in the arts,” Brandy Sweeney said.
Sweeney and her family are invited and plan to attending the June opening of An Artistic Discovery, the show to be held in Washington, D.C. where her artwork will be displayed for one year alongside other winning artwork from other congressional districts across the country.
