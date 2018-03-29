Come join us at Gallery 'N' Gifts for our April 6 First Friday celebrating Tehachapi's young artists.
Our Youth Art Contest features talented children from kindergarten through 12th grade.
Awards will be given for best in show for high school students and best in show for the elementary grades. Also, ribbons will be awarded for first-, second- and third-place in each age category.
It will be a fun evening for participants, family and friends, and all of us who enjoy their creative work of our young people.
Michelle Miller is the first vice president of TVAA.
