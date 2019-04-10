Once Tehachapi was sure we were getting a new hospital and before Adventist Health became a partner with the Tehachapi Health Care District, the Rotary Club of Tehachapi and the Lions Club of Tehachapi formed a partnership to do something for kids at our anticipated new facility. We had several meetings with the Tehachapi Health Care District and originally were on board to create a kid’s corner with pint sized furniture and a few things for kids to play with.
As things progressed and with the expertise of Adventist Health, a new and endearing plan was formed. It is with great pride that Bears for Comfort, for children under 10 being admitted to emergency care, has finally been launched.
Our new hospital, Adventist Health, is modern, offers many services, is wonderfully staffed and is a great asset for our community. The Rotary Club of Tehachapi along with the Lions Club of Tehachapi are thrilled to have found such a fruitful and comforting way to have an association with Adventist Health.
The bears had to meet a very high standard to be acceptable for use in a hospital. They have sewn eyes, are stuffed with non-allergenic material, are kept in wrapping until they are delivered to a child and wear a blue T-shirt with either a Rotary or Lions logo. Rotary’s motto is “Service Above Self,” while Lions is “We Serve.”
Jointly, we hope to continue to sustain the Bears for Comfort project with Adventist Health for many years to come. We are planning a fundraising casino night in mid-July to raise money for this venture. More details will be available soon.
Rotary meets weekly on Thursdays at noon at The Shed. For more information about Rotary, call Tim Trujillo, member chair, at 821-0086.
Linda Carhart is the former president of the Rotary Club of Tehachapi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.