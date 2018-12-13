Shepherd of the Hills Church hosted its first Christmas Craft and Fall Fun Day on Nov. 20.
The morning began with a Christmas carol sing-along. After that, students went in small groups to various craft stations where they could make Christmas presents for friends and family.
Crafts included Christmas card making, Christmas ornament making, and gift wrapping. (We can’t tell you everything we made because that would spoil the surprise.)
The children then enjoyed a yummy lunch. Hopefully parents were able to prepare for Thanksgiving. It was tough to tell who had more fun, the children or the Shepherd of the Hills volunteers who taught the crafts. This is sure to be an annual event!
Robyn Woodhouse is the office manager at Shepherd of the Hills Church.
