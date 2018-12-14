Hi! I’m Isaiah Drapinski. As the new youth pastor at Shepherd of the Hills, I would like to let you know a little about me, so you can get to know me. I was born and raised in Michigan. I grew up with four brothers (Jesse, Philip, James and Jeremiah). We were very outdoorsy and played almost every sport imaginable from basketball to hockey to disc golf (at least most of us). I also have a sister (Hannah, who my dad called the rose among the thorns) who was just as much an outdoors person as the boys.
I also lived in Illinois, Wisconsin, Kentucky and South Carolina at one time or another. Immersed in church ministry from a young age because I was the son of a pastor, I always felt called to be a pastor myself someday. I had a multiplicity of people who mentored me and invested in me at the different churches in which I was involved. This solidified my desire to pursue vocational ministry at a church.
I attended a Christian university in South Carolina for college. I started working for Chick-fil-A while in college, and I would have been celebrating five years with them had I stayed until this November. Most recently I was the assistant location manager for the Chick-fil-A on Clemson University campus. Go Tigers!
On a more serious note, the last two summers I have had the wonderful opportunity to participate in outreach trips to mentor youth, especially those from low-income housing. They were some of the most fun and energetic people I have ever met. We held free camps for them (with free food and candy that they all loved), and it was encouraging to see them enjoying themselves and growing with all the games, activities and teaching the camps offered.
I found out about Shepherd of the Hills Church by sitting next to Pastor Jeff on a plane flight that was taking me to the outreach trip that I went on this past summer. Pastor Jeff and I stayed in touch, and God worked it out that the church offered me the position of youth pastor. I was blessed with the opportunity to consider the position. Upon seeking advice from my pastors and mentors, I decided that this was something God was leading me to do, and so I packed up and moved from South Carolina to beautiful California.
I aspire to lead youth to love God and love others. In the time that they are part of a youth ministry, I would like to teach them how to know Christ, love Christ, and serve Christ in the local church setting so that they can become lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ. I would accomplish this through meeting times for worship, Bible teaching, fellowship and activities. There is something special about joining together to praise the One who created us. And God created the world for us to enjoy. Some of my best memories growing up are from playing Minute to Win It games and giant beach ball volleyball (we used a school bus as the net). Also, going to camp with my best friends where I could play games with them (sometimes against them), eat meals with them, bunk with them, and get to know them better without the distractions of daily life helped me form some of the strongest friendships I have. Some of the most valuable lessons I learned on teamwork, persistence and always striving for excellence were taught to me in youth group.
I am excited to get to know the young people in our community, learn about what makes them tick, and teach them biblical principles that can help them reach their goals. I have been told I am a good listener, and I welcome you to take advantage of that. I have a burden for the youth, and I really care about them and what they are going through. They are the future. I want to do my part in helping them reach the next level. I cannot wait to see the impact the youth ministry of Shepherd of the Hills will have on this fantastic community.
Shepherd of the Hills Youth Group is having a Christmas party at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22 and you are invited! No RSVP is required. Let’s meet and get acquainted. Our church’s address is 24300 Bear Valley Road. We are located right next to Cummings Valley Elementary School. You can reach me at PastorZayDrapinski@gmail.com or at 661-822-1400 with any questions.
