Shepherd of the Hills Church in Tehachapi will be hosting an Ice Cream Social Movie Night at 7 p.m. Friday, June 22.
As an important evangelical outreach, the church will be showing “I Can Only Imagine” for free to attendees.
Another wholesome movie and child care will be provided for younger children.
The location is 24300 Bear Valley Road in Tehachapi. Please RSVP to the church office at 661-822-1400. All are welcome; bring a friend or family member who needs the Lord!
Robyn Woodhouse is office manager of Shepherd of the Hills Church.
