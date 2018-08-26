What is the most emotional movie you have ever seen? "The Passion of the Christ?" "Schindler’s List?" "Brian’s Song?" Other? Films that qualify for this genre of movie require that you have a full box of Kleenex on hand. That’s because it’s just a matter of time until our tears are bound to flow. We’ve all been there.
One of the most touching, profoundly moving movies that I recently saw is called “A Question of Faith.” It really touched a nerve.
The drama presents a man who loses his trust in God, another who has not yet found it, and a woman who never wavers. The story involves three families in an Atlanta suburb linked by a pair of tragedies that test their collective faith.
David Newman is the busy associate pastor at his father's megachurch, awaiting his installation as senior pastor, and struggling to keep promises to his wife and sons. He tries to juggle the priorities in his life, but does so at the expense of his family. Pastor Newman, filled with resentment and questioning his faith, is contrasted by his wife and parents, who passionately encourage him to forgive, employ selfless love, and begin healing.
John Danielson is a struggling contractor whose daughter has the voice of an angel and is on the verge of a gospel recording contract. As the owner of a failing construction company, John sees his daughter Michelle’s fledgling singing career as a way out of financial trouble.
Kate Hernandez is a spiritually driven single parent and owner of a local restaurant. Her daughter, Maria, is a free-spirited teenager aspiring to be the first in her family to go to college. Meanwhile, Maria has a habit, which will forever change the lives of others.
The lives of these strangers collide when dramatic circumstances strike back to back. After a tragic accident, they cross paths. As a result, each of them is thrown into a whirlpool that only God can control. Stripped bare of their own power, they have to confront their own faith.
In addition to these individuals, their families find themselves at a crossroads, questioning their faith and the higher power that guides their lives. As each family member deals with their issues, their worlds start to intertwine. This leads to a chain of events, which unknowingly brings the three families closer and closer together. As they struggle with their loss, they soon find strength and redemption in their faith.
This is a story of choices: the choice to forgive or seek vengeance, the choice to stay angry or act positively, the choice to run away from God in the face of tragedy or to run toward Him. Eventually we see the mural God paints as the story unfolds.
The film does a great job of promoting some important social issues, which prompt us to consider how we would respond in similar circumstances.
Families will benefit from this touching film, which proclaims the victory we can experience by faith in God and His providence. This movie is for you, especially if you’re looking for a film that can move you to a profound degree.
Shepherd of the Hills Church will host three FREE opportunities to view "A Question of Faith" for the community. The first showing will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7. Then it will be shown at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8. Each of the showings will be at Shepherd of the Hills Church, 24300 Bear Valley Road. Free child care will be provided for younger children. No RSVP is required and all are welcome. Free refreshments will be available while supplies last. For more information, call us at 822-1400 or write tehachapishepherd@yahoo.com.
Dr. Jeff Kaplan is senior pastor of Shepherd of the Hills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.