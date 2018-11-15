When your family attends the holiday production of "Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Christmas Carol" at the beautiful BeeKay Theatre, be ready for an awe-inspiring visual feast.
In addition to the stunning sets that you’ve come to expect from a TCT show, the company has acquired a production-altering, new technology, the Hitachi Laser Projector. With this amazing new system, designers now have the ability to project crystal-clear images from 11-foot diagonal to a full-sized wall. This shiny, new tool in the production designers' toolbox is ideal for transporting audiences to diverse locations — from Sherlock Holmes’ Victorian London to Frankenstein’s Castle to a 1900s southern mansion to a real-time rural Georgia fishing camp, the locations for the selected plays of our 50th anniversary season.
Be ready for a sweet taste of this new tech from Director/Designer Doug Jockinsen during our production of "Sherlock Holmes and the Christmas Carol."
The fantasy scenes involving the three visiting Spirits are the perfect opportunity to show off our new laser. You won’t want to miss it.
Our holiday show is also the perfect opportunity to show off our dynamic Tehachapi talent. Directed by TCT veteran Jockinsen and featuring a few familiar faces as well as numerous new faces, you will delight in the play’s ingenious mingling of two iconic classics. The game is afoot when literature's favorite quirky detective is infused with the spirit of a crotchety Ebenezer Scrooge in this festive Victorian theatrical treat. Anyone with a working knowledge of these two beloved stories will feel a familiar smile cross their lips as hints of the crossover story lines reveal themselves.
Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Christmas Carol opens Friday, Nov. 23, and plays for three consecutive weekends with shows on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. at the beautiful BeeKay Theatre in historic downtown Tehachapi. Tickets are available online at tctonstage.com or at the outlets, Tehachapi Treasure Trove and Tehachapi Furniture. This production is rated PG. See you at the BeeKay!
Shanan Harrell is a member of the Tehachapi Community Theatre.
