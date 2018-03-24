Cummings Valley School is hosting its 5th annual 5K and Family Fun Run, scheduled for Friday, June 1. This event has been a huge success in the past with more than 200 runners, and organizers are hoping for more participants than ever! Everyone in the community is invited to participate, regardless of age or fitness level. The race’s motto is “Walk, trot, jog or run…it doesn’t matter, it’s all for FUN!”
Sponsored by the CVS Student Council in conjunction with the PTO, the race will begin promptly at 7:30 a.m. at the school (corner of Bear Valley and Cummings Valley roads). The race route is a generally level area that takes runners and walkers through the Cummings Valley area of Tehachapi, around agricultural fields and surrounding roadways. There is a strong presence of law enforcement and volunteers to ensure everyone’s safety.
With a “Survivor” theme this year, participants will not only receive a great race T-shirt of performance-type fabric, they will also receive a “Survivor”-style buff.
Medals will go to first- through third-place finishers in each age group (male and female): 9 and under, 10-25, 26-40 and 41-plus, though no race times will be recorded. All persons under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult; no “drop-offs” of minors will be allowed.
The registration fee is only $20, but act fast! You must be registered by May 4 to receive the T-shirt. Those who register after May 4 can still take part in the race, but are not guaranteed a T-shirt.
For more information and/or a registration form, contact Pam Johnson at Cummings Valley School: pjohnson@teh.k12.ca.us or 661-822-2190.
Pam Johnson is secretary to the principal at Cummings Valley Elementary School.
