Beth Wood is a study in contradictions. She’s a homebody with an ever-present wanderlust, an introvert with a passion for performing, a creative free-spirit with enough discipline to rework her dream year after year.
Her exceptional musicianship, crafty songwriting and commanding stage presence have been winning over audiences for the last 19 years. Her music has been called soulful, organic, intelligent — a high-energy communication of joy.
Fiddlers Crossing will be bringing Beth Wood back to Tehachapi for her second visit at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7. Wood hails originally from Lubbock, a high plains west-Texas town with a musical heritage that includes Buddy Holly, Natalie and Lloyd Maines, Mac Davis and Joe Ely, among others. When she wasn’t dodging tornadoes and dust storms, she was studying classical piano, violin, harp and voice, and as she says, “contemplating the greatness of my Dad’s record collection."
She studied voice and piano at Brevard College in North Carolina, then detoured from her classical studies to Austin, where she picked up a degree in literature — and a guitar. This led her to start writing poetry and her own songs, and she has been hooked ever since. Now, 18 years, thousands of shows, nine albums, three cars and numerous awards later, Wood has never looked back.
Beth Wood now resides in Portland, Ore., and says she is loving the Northwest life. She’s deeply involved in the local music scene there as a voice teacher, and as a workshop leader at festivals and retreats.
But there is still Texas in Beth Wood. Indie-music.com says of her, “Lord have mercy…Wood is a down-home, old-fashioned girl with a wicked streak.” Yes, and when performing, usually bare feet.
For more, see www.bethwoodmusic.com and www.fiddlerscrossing.com.
Fiddlers Crossing is at 206 E. F St. at Robinson Street, in Downtown Tehachapi. Tickets may be purchased next door at Mountain Music, at Tehachapi Treasure Trove, Tehachapi Furniture in Old Town, and Lucky’s Barbershop, or online through Fiddlerscrossing.com. Tickets to the concert are $20, and as always, coffee and goodies are included. The concert begins at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Deborah Hand-Cutler owns Mountain Music, where she teaches cello and mountain dulcimer.
