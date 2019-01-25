Fiddlers Crossing will welcome back singer-songwriter Jann Klose at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8. This will be his third time in the downtown venue.
Klose is a singer-songwriter and guitarist who epitomizes the “Crossing” part of Fiddlers Crossing. Klose is truly an international musician, having lived in Germany, Kenya and South Africa and the United States. His music is a genre becoming known as “Chamber Pop,” a form of pop-rock performed in an intimate style more like folk music. His lush, beautiful voice is well-suited to bringing out the deep emotions of his lyrics.
Klose first came to the United States as an exchange student in Ohio. He now lives in New York City, but tours throughout the U.S. and Canada. In the month before the Fiddlers Crossing concert, he will be performing in Germany and Canada, as well as Pennsylvania and Ohio. He last played Fiddlers Crossing in 2011.
As a singer and songwriter, his music reflects his international background in his lyrics and melodies, as well as his rhythms and guitar work. The Washington Post writes of him, “Klose wins over the listener with his soaring voice, which may be a staple of chamber pop for a long time to come.”
Klose gives 75 to 100 concerts a year, both as a solo artist and with a band. He has performed with or opened for such artists as Suzanne Vega, Vonda Shepard, Rosanne Cash and even Les Paul.
Klose has also performed on the stage, as well as in film and soundtracks. His stage credits include “Jekyll & Hyde” on Broadway, and in the touring companies of The Who’s “Tommy” and “Jesus Christ Superstar.”
He appeared as a singer and guitar player in the Jeff Buckley biopic, “Greetings from Tim Buckley,” that made the rounds of film festivals overseas. It premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in 2012 to rave reviews. His songs can be heard on “Dead Broke,” a Warner Bros. film featuring Paul Sorvino.
Klose also has a “world citizen” outlook in helping others. He was involved in cleanup efforts on Staten Island after hurricane Sandy decimated that region of New York City. He has donated his time and talents to a CD produced by the Healthy Food for Thought organization, designed to teach kids the benefits of healthy eating. “Good Enough to Eat” was nominated for a Grammy in the “spoken word” category in 2010. The CD was produced as a benefit for the New York Coalition for Healthy School Food.
His most recent album, “Mosaic,” entered the Roots Rock charts at No. 22 and won three 2014 Independent Music Awards. The single “Make it Better” is featured on the Billboard 10 charting compilation album “Action Moves People United.” The record also made the first round of the 2014 Grammys in the category of Pop Vocal Album of the Year.
Jann Klose is a dynamic performer with well-crafted songs and a magnetic stage presence. He is, truly, one of a kind.
Fiddlers Crossing is at 206 E. F St. at Robinson Street, in downtown Tehachapi. Tickets may be purchased at Mountain Music, Tehachapi Treasure Trove, Tehachapi Furniture in Old Town, and Lucky’s Barbershop, or at fiddlerscrossing.com. They may be reserved by calling 823-9994. Tickets to the concert are $20, and as always, coffee and goodies are included. The concert begins at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
On the horizon: Dulcie Taylor, Whitherward, Dave Stamey
Peter Cutler is an audio engineer-producer, singer and guitarist. A native of Los Angeles, he has lived in Tehachapi since 2006.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.