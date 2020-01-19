Believe it or not, spring is right around the corner (OK, maybe a couple of corners) and Summit Singers will be starting rehearsals for their spring concert, which will be May 16.
The first rehearsal will be Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 6:30 p.m. and will continue each Tuesday until the concert. All rehearsals are held in the Fellowship Hall of the Tehachapi First Baptist Church at 1049 S. Curry St.
No tryouts are held, and all are welcome. The Summit Singers’ mission is to make choral music available locally for those who love to sing and perform.
Summit Singers has a new choir director, Janet Vickers. She has been singing with the group for six years. She comes from a long line of church music leaders and choir directors. She started officially directing when she was 15 and was asked to be the director for her church children’s choir. After serving in this capacity for a few years, she was asked to train other children’s music leaders, then from there became the director for the adult choir and has directed numerous children’s and adult choirs over the years since.
Vickers is super-excited for this opportunity and has many ideas for adding a bit of freshness and fun to the spring concert.
For more information please contact Linda Stivers at 661-821-6301.
Janet Vickers is the director of Summit Singers.
