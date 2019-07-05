Celebrate summer in Tehachapi at the Sip Sip Hooray Wine Walk. To be held Saturday, July 20, in Downtown Tehachapi, wine and beer from Tehachapi producers will be featured. The Wine Walk runs from 6 to 9 p.m., and will be held in three downtown parks: Centennial Plaza, Railroad Park and Freedom Plaza. Start at any of the three parks.
Register to win a free vacation, courtesy of Travel by Jenni. The winner will receive seven days and six nights at a five-star, all-inclusive resort. The trip for two adults to the Dominican Republic includes: round trip air, transfers, resort, food, alcohol and non-motorized water sports. The trip was organized and donated by Travel by Jenni.
This is a rare opportunity to sample the award-winning wines produced in Tehachapi by local vineyards, including Triassic Vineyards, Tehachapi Wine and Cattle Company, Dorner Family Vineyard, Stray Leaves Vineyard, Tehachapi Winery and Los Viajeros Vineyard. Local breweries serving beer include Westlane Brewers. Small bites will be for sale from several local caterers including the Butcher Shop and Moessners Farms.
Tickets are $30 each and are available online at MainStreetTehachapi.org from Eventbrite. Tickets can also be purchased for cash or check in downtown Tehachapi at Dahlia a Boutique, The Dressing Room, Bliss Interiors, the Chamber of Commerce, Sheridan’s Boutique Home Consignment and the Tehachapi Visitors Center. Tickets also available at Triassic Legacy, Tehachapi Land and Cattle Company, Westlane Brewers, Tehachapi Farmers Market, Moessners Farms and The Butcher Shop.
Tickets are expected to sell out, so make your reservation now. This is a rain or shine event, no children under 21 please. For more information, send email to info@MainStreetTehachapi.org.
Charles White is a Tehachapi resident who volunteers with many local organizations to preserve and improve the quality of life in Tehachapi.
