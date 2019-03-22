The Slice of Life Enrichment School will throw open its doors and present its very first Spring Boutique and Craft Fair Saturday, April 6, from 10 a.m to 3 p.m.
Before Susan and Lonnie Minor purchased the property, located at 48771 Valley Blvd., and turned it into a school, the building used to be the site of a church, dance center, thrift store and even a roller rink in the early days.
The Minors have since completely renovated the building from top to bottom, keeping most of its original charm. This, however, was no easy feat due to the years it sat vacant before the Minors purchased it and the decay that often comes with disuse for so long.
"My husband and my son spent a whole summer renovating it. In fact, it was so bad, that when they started nailing up the drywall, the windows fell out," said Susan.
Much of the charm of the newly-renovated building is found in the original maple wood floor of the former roller rink and the stunning beam work found in the ceiling.
The school offers classes in languages, music, cooking, art, photography and tutoring.
"In addition to enriching everyday life with fun, experiential learning, our classes complement and enhance many other forms of learning that are taught in mathematics, literature and history and foster an expanded ability and appreciation for the concentration and devotion necessary to master some of the highest levels of self-expression," reads the school's website.
As a subdivision of the school, Lifetime Events are offered to the community as a rental location for parties, meetings and other significant occasions.
"We were looking for more ways to bring in the community to see the facility so that people know that we are here," Susan said of the newly renovated building which opened in October 2017.
The Spring Boutique and Craft Fair is one way the Minors hope to introduce the location to the community while supporting its ongoing programs, It is anticipated to feature up to 30 vendors, including Lularoe, DoTERRA, Chalk Couture, Beauty Counter, Scentsy, Hempworx, Thirty One, Usborne Books, Chloe & Isabel Jewelry, Rodman and Fields, Paparazzi Jewelry, Tupperware, Magnabilities, Color Street, Canine Creek and Mary Kay.
"I didn't realize how much work they had done to the building until a friend showed me pictures," said Calli Murray, coordinator of the upcoming fair and participating vendor of genuine sea glass jewelry.
Vendor applications are still being accepted by calling or texting the school at 733-7409.
Information on the Slice of Life Enrichment School can be found on its website at sliceoflifeschool.com.
